Albay sets up ‘Alert Level 5’ measures, extends ‘danger zone’ to 9kms around Mayon

THE province of Albay imposed “Alert Level 5” contingency measures and extended the “danger zone” around Mayon Volcano as it continues to show signs of imminent eruption, local officials said on Tuesday.

As of posting time, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has kept the alert level at 4 but Cedric Daep, chief of Apesmo, was not taking any chances.

“We are extending to 9 kilometers the danger zone even at level 4 status of Mayon volcano so that we have a 1-km buffer zone,” Daep said.

The 1-km advance buffer zone is being imposed to prevent local communities from crossing the “no man’s land area.”

About 30,000 families have been evacuated, according to authorities.