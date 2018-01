ALBAY is now under a state of calamity, according to a radio report on Tuesday, as Mayon Volcano continues to spew ash and lava in anticipation of a “hazardous eruption” within the next few weeks or even days.

Quoting local authorities, the report said the provincial government has about P98 million in calamity funds.

As of posting time, Alert Level 3 remains as 12,000 families within the 6-kilometer permanent danger zone have been evacuated.