Albay suspends classes over heavy rainfall; quake hits Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay: Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara ordered classes suspended in public and private schools here on Wednesday morning after torrential rains brought by a weather disturbance caused flooding across Albay province, particularly in low- lying areas.

While flood waters were rising across the province, a 4.6 intensity earthquake hit Baras town in Catanduanes at 2:24 p.m., according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

“Classes in pre-school to high school students across Albay are suspended. We urge the public to make the widest information dissemination,” Bichara said in a directive issued through the Albay Public Safety Emergency Management Office (APSEMO).

“The discretion to suspend classes at the college level is still left to the schools. Please get in touch with your respective college or university,” the governor added.

In Santo Domingo town, Mayor Herbie Aguas urged residents living in the danger zone to move to safer ground because of the possibility of remobilization of volcanic debris because of flooding.

In Malilipot town, 25 families or 109 people were evacuated to San Roque Elementary School for safety as their houses along river banks might be swept away by heavy flooding.

While flood waters were being monitored, Ed Laguerta, Phivolcs chief resident volcanologist in Bicol told The Manila Times that a 4.6 intensity earthquake shook Baras town.

The earthquake was placed at a depth of 18 kilometers in Baras.

An Intensity 4 tremor was felt in Legazpi City, Albay, as well as Virac and Panganiban in Catanduanes.

The earthquake was at Intensity 3 in Daet, Camarines Norte and Sipocot, Camarines Sur.

It caused the suspension of classes in Baras.