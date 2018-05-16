Albayalde: 2 police officers kidnapped in Sulu freed

TWO police officers abducted in Sulu were finally released, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Oscar Albayalde said on Wednesday afternoon.

Albayalde said the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) regional director informed him that PO2 Benierose Alvarez and PO1 Dinah Gumahad were freed but did not give other details.

“Earlier this noon, the regional director told me that the two were released and they are currently on their way to the residence [Sulu] governor Abdusakur Tan before being presented to the regional director,” Albayalde said in Filipino.

Albayalde said the kidnappers may have released their captives because Ramadan, a Muslim feast, was near or they were pressured by the military and police.

The PNP suspects the Ajang-ajang group, which is affiliated with the Abu Sayyaf, to be behind the kidnapping incident.

The two police offcers were abducted in the afternoon of April 29 while aboard a tricycle in Barangay Liang, Patikul, Sulu.

They are currently undergoing medical treatment and debriefing, according to Albayalde.

“We will see if they were hurt then through [the]debriefing, we will know who abducted them,” he said. ROY NARRA