Albayalde fires 3 policemen caught drinking, sleeping in surprise precinct inspection

METRO Manila Police Chief Oscar Albayalde ordered the relief of three precinct commanders after he caught them drinking and sleeping while on duty during a surprise inspection in their offices early Wednesday.

The erring policemen were identified as Senior Insp. Mark Oyad, chief of Muntinlupa PCP-4; Senior Insp. Ferdinand Duren, chief of Pasay PCP-8; and Senior Insp. John Glenn Siguran, chief of Pasay PCP-7.

“Yung una nakita natin na naka-half uniform ‘yung tao natin, nag iinuman sa loob ng PCP dahil daw may birthday sa isa nilang tauhan,” Albayalde said in a radio interview.

(What we saw were our men in half uniform, drinking inside the PCP because it was the birthday of one of the men.)

He also said that there was no excuse now for these precinct commanders to ease up on their jobs since their salaries have been increased.

“Dati nirarason natin na maliit ang ating sweldo, ngayon dinoble na ng ating presidente kaya nararapat na ibigay natin sa ating mga kababayan ang tunay na pagseserbisyo,” Albayalde said.

(We used to say that the salaries of policemen were small but now that it has been doubled by our President, it is but fitting that we serve our people right.)

He ordered these policemen to report to his office.

Albayalde said that not only will these policemen be relieved from their posts but administrative cases would also be filed against them, said Albayalde.

“Pinagreport ko sila sa aking opisina ngayong umaga. Maliban sa pag-relieve may kakaharaping administrative case. Serious tayo sa ganung ginagawa ng ating mga kapulisan,” he said.

(I have asked them to report to my office this morning. Aside from ordering their relief, they are facing administrative cases. We are serious about what our policemen do.)

It wasn’t completely a bad day for Metro Manila police, however, as Albayalde was pleased with the precinct commanders of Makati who, he said, were performing their job properly.

Aside from Pasay and Makati, Albayalde also visited the precincts in Muntinlupa.

Albayalde said that 180 policemen were dismissed from their posts since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed the leadership of the country on July 2016. One of his campaign promises was to fight corruption and to get rid of scalawags in government. ROY NARRA