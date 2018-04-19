Albayalde: From Team Metro Manila to Team PNP

POLICE Director General Oscar Albayalde on Thursday formally assumed his new position as the new Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief during the turnover ceremony at the Camp Crame national headquarters in Quezon City.

Albayalde succeeded retired PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” De la Rosa, who was the commander of 185,000-strong police force for almost two years.

De la Rosa was supposed to retire in January 21 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56 but President Rodrigo Duterte extended his term until April 21.

Albayalde and de la Rosa are “mistahs” or classmates in the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Sinagtala Class of 1986.

Former president Fidel Ramos, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Interior Acting Secretary Eduardo Año and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea also attended the ceremony.

In his speech, Albayalde said he would continue strengthening the police force for peace and security.

“It was then team NCRPO and now it’s team PNP. I will do all things that I can do to continue strengthening our country in terms of peace,” he said in English and Filipino.

Duterte announced Albayalde’s appointment as the new PNP chief on April 5 during a speech in Malacañang.

Before assuming his new position, the native of San Fernando City, Pampanga served as the chief of National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) from 2016 to 2018.

He was in charge of security during the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Manila on November 2017 and supervised search and rescue operations following the attack on Resorts World Manila on June 2017.

Albayalde also conducted surprise inspections in police precincts where he caught several policemen either sleeping on the job or drinking the night away and promptly terminated them from the service. ROY NARRA

