Albayalde ‘mistah’ is Metro Manila’s top police official

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) director for operations is the new head of National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), incoming PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde announced Thursday night.

In a television interview, Albayalde said that Police Director Camilo Cascolan would succeed him.

“First of all, he’s qualified for the position and his performance is good. He was also a commander before like being the provincial commander of Compostela Valley,” Albayalde said.

Cascolan and Albayalde are “mistahs” or classmates in the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Sinagtala Class of 1986.

Albayalde also announced that Calabarzon Police Chief Ma. O Aplasca would replace Cascolan as director for operations.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) will be the new Calabarzon police chief.

Chief Supt. Joselito Esquivel Jr., executive officer of PNP Intelligence Group, will replace Eleazar as QCPD chief.

Albayalde said the retirement or transfer of police officers to other posts as the reason behind the reshuffle.

He also said that he recently talked to President Rodrigo Duterte, and was told to “just do what is right”.

“He said ‘Just do what is right’. He will not meddle with our organization, with our decisions. He’ll not meddle with any positioning especially if it’s in PNP,” Albayalde said.

Albayalde will officially assume his new post this Thursday. He will be replacing Police Director General Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa, who will be retiring after reaching the mandatory age of retirement at 56. ROY NARRA