Albayalde sees big shoes to fill

METRO police chief Oscar Albayalde, the incoming Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, said on Monday that he has big shoes to fill with the retirement of Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

“The Philippine National Police chief that we will follow is very amiable and well-loved by the public. I may not be able to fill in his shoes but I will do my best to match, or even exceed the public’s expectation of him and his responsibility,” Albayalde told reporters on Monday during the Quezon City Police District’s launching of its anti-cybercrime unit office.

When asked if he will apply the same “strict” discipline he imposed as chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) to the whole PNP, Albayalde said nothing will likely change when he heads the national police force.

“I will most likely be the same on the ground. Nothing else will change apart from my post,” he said.

Albayalde revealed that the decision on who will replace him as the next NCRPO chief has not yet been finalized.

“[My successor] should be someone who will be able to toe the line, focus on the goal, and is able to discipline the 29,000 officials of the NCRPO,” he said.

Dela Rosa, who is already on his “farewell week,” will officially turn over his position to Albayalde on Thursday.

He will head the Bureau of Corrections.