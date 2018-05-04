Albayalde summons ‘critics,’ orders filing of insubordination raps

PHILIPPINE National Police Chief Oscar Albayalde has summoned the policemen who allegedly criticized him on social media for being too strict.

“They will bring the policemen to me this Tuesday. I told the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management to file insubordination in order for the public to know that backtalking to your senior officer is not allowed in the PNP,” Albayalde said.

In a TV interview, Albayalde said that these policemen should know certain rules and regulations in respecting senior police officers.

“We don’t want people with this kind of attitude in our ranks,” Albayalde said.

Albayalde said that these policemen posted their comments on a Facebook page called “Buhay Lespu” (Life of a Police).

The page is supposed to tell stories of lawmen in the country — their struggles and achievements in performing their duties.

The policemen, whose identities were not disclosed, accused Albayalde of playing up to the public by embarrassing them during his surprise inspections when he headed the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO). ROY NARRA