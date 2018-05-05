Albayalde to confront social media bashers

The policemen who have been ranting against Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Oscar Albayalde on social media will face the subject of their criticism on Tuesday.

Albayalde told reporters on Friday morning in Baguio City that they have identified the policemen who bashed the country’s top policemen in a Facebook page called “Buhay Lespu” (Life of a Policeman).

The page allows policemen in the country to tell their stories and show their struggles and achievements as they perform their duties.

The lawmen, whose identitfied were not yet disclosed to the public, were said to be criticizing Albayalde over his surprise inspections at police stations when he was still the director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

They said that Albayalde is embarassing other policemen in order to please the public.

“They will bring the policemen to me this Tuesday. I told the Directorate for Investigation and Detective

Management to charge them with insubordination in order for the public to know that [bad-mouthing] your senior officer is not allowed in the PNP,” Albayalde said.

In a TV interview, he said that the policemen should know certain rules and regulations on respecting senior police officers.

“We don’t want people with these kind of attitude in our ranks,” Albayalde said.