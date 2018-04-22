Albayalde vows fair promotion in PNP

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde on Saturday assured policemen that they will be promoted or transfered under a policy that is fair to everyone in the police force

In a news conference in Camp Crame in Quezon City, Albayalde said a policeman would be promoted based on seniority, merit and competence.

He added that an oversight committee will review qualifications of policemen for promotion or transfer.

Albayalde’s statements came after a text message circulated about certain police officials who got promoted despite lacking qualifications.

“I do not know if they were already promoted or if they will be transfered to another post. This will be reviewed by the oversight committee if they are qualified for a promotion,” he said.

In the text message, an anonymous texter complained that a certain police official was recommended for a promotion despite being an absentee for two years.

“I hope they respect the law and policy of the PNP. They should be ashamed because they are not qualified,” the text in Filipino read.

Albayalde called on his subordinates to be obedient to him at all times.

“We all know that we cannot gain or command loyalty from everybody. I cannot please everybody and I will never go for that. The fastest ticket to failure is when you try to please everybody. We are in a uniformed organization so we expect obedience,” he said.

Albayalde officially assumed his new position on April 19.