Albay’s west coast road devt opens area to tourism

LIGAO CITY: The construction of Albay’s west coast road which makes the remote villages in the province’s third district more accessible, has also brought in more local and foreign visitors and unveiled the picturesque landscape, pristine white powdery beaches and Batong Languyon rock formation.

The road development is in its final stage and once the infrastructure is completed, development of the water system and improvement of telecommunication services for better transmission signal will follow to boost economic growth through tourism, Rep. Fernando Gonzalez (Albay 3rd District) said.

“We’re developing water, infra, telco services as we don’t want our coastal areas to be left out. We’re looking for

local and even foreign investors to put their investments in the west coast to provide employment in the countryside and help decongest Manila in the long run,” Gonzalez said.

“Our beaches are the cleanest and totally pollution free. Even a P3 million investment from local partners will help spur development here,” he said during the course of the coastal caravan in celebration of the 16th anniversary of Ligao’s cityhood.

The caravan highlighted the tourism and ecological treasures of the west coast where white powdery sands and long shorelines with crystal clear waters greet the tourists in Tambac, Maonon.

Barangay Cabarian is the site of the 62-hectare mangrove plantation the city government developed where 340,000 mangrove propagules had been planted since 2008. It also initiated a coral reef rehabilitation and seagrass protection program here.

Barangay Catburawan with its slightly brown shoreline is a rustic village in with every street corner planted to different orchid varieties.

Maonon village, where the three fish sanctuaries are located, is also the site of Batong Languyon with its unique rock formation in the sea about half a kilometer from the shoreline. Its coral reefs is home to different marine species. This is also a great spot for snorkeling. A floating cottage has been put at Batong Languyon for visitors.

Batong Languyon can easily be reached by smaller boats but the most famous one is the air-conditioned Armageddon that can ferry at least 50 tourists who can enjoy snorkeling and picnicking there and at Trinity islets of Cagmanaba, Oas town.

Albay’s west coast, the new tourism haven in the province beckons those who want a taste of adventure off the beaten path.