Albert-Kito tandem rules Sta. Elena Cup

Becky Albert and Ikoku Kito combined for 150 points to clinch the overall net team title of the 22nd Sta. Elena Cup held last February 14 to 18 at the Sta. Elena Golf Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The Albert-Kito tandem had 78 and 72 individual scores, respectively.

Alan Arcilla, meanwhile, sizzled with 61 and King Stehmeier 67 for 128 total points to win the overall gross team plum.

Class A champion Rico Brizuela (76) and Rodel Mangulabnan (74) fired 150 followed by Arnold Brizuela (72) and Fischer Chua (75) who posted 147.

The duo of Amy Ward (66) and Jerry Florendo (76) topped the Class B division followed by John Casey (72) and Art Zuluaga (69).

Andy Co (71) and Michael Guy (74) claimed the Class C title followed by the duo of Dindo Pineda (79) and Adriano Job (64).

Individual overall gross champion Abe Rosal made a 71 while lowest net winner Bobby Lim shot an 81.

The best gross scorers were Teody Pascual at 39 (round 1), and Rosal at 36 (round 2).

Albert had the best net in Round 1 with 44 while Nolet Otayza had 43 points in the second round.

Rommel “Mom” Aquino ran away with a brand new Lexus IS350 after he aced the 197-yard hole no. 17 using a Titleist 915 3-wood and a Titleist 2 NXT golf ball.

Danilo Dimayuga also made a hole-in-one on hole No. 14 that won him a brand new golf cart and P100,000 cash.