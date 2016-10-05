Albuera Mayor Espinosa nabbed over drugs, guns

Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the P1.9 million worth of shabu and firearms found in his residence in Leyte on August 10, 2016.

Espinosa and his son Kerwin were linked by President Rodrigo Duterte to the illegal drug trade and asked them to surrender “on the grounds of drug-trafficking and coddling.”

Kerwin remains at large.

Senior Supt. Franco Simborio, Leyte Provincial Police Office Director, said Espinosa was immediately turned over to Baybay City Regional Trial Court that issued the warrant for his arrest. He is now detained at Leyte Provincial Jail since no bail was recommended for his case.

On August 2, Espinosa surrendered at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame after Duterte announced a 24-hour ultimatum for him and his son.

He admitted to PNP Director Roland de la Rosa that Kerwin was involved in illegal drug activities in the Visayas.

Anthony Vargas