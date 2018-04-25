Alcala in graft raps over garlic ‘cartel’

The Office of the Ombudsman has found basis to charge former Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Proceso Alcala and other individuals with graft before the Sandiganbayan over an alleged garlic cartel.

Also facing indictment were former Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) Director Clarito Barron, then-BPI division chiefs Merle Palacpac and Luben Marasigan and then-garlic traders Lilia “Lea” Cruz, Edmond Caguinguin, Rolan Galvez, Rochelle Diaz, Ma. Jackilou Ilagan, Jon Dino de Vera, Napoleon Baldueza, Jose Ollegue, Laila Matabang, Angelita Flores, Gaudioso Diato, Denia Matabang, Jose Angulo Jr., Raffy Torres, Mary Grace Sebastian, Renato Francisco, Rolando Manangan, Orestes Salon, Prudencio Ruedas and Shiela Marry dela Cruz.

According to a statement issued by the Ombudsman on Tuesday, it was found on investigation that Alcala, Barron, Palacpac and Marasigan allegedly issued and allegedly approved 8,810 import permits (IPs) from 2010 to 2014.

Then-importers and then-affiliates of the Vendors Association of the Philippines Inc. (Vieva), which was supposedly then-headed by Cruz allegedly “cornered” 5,022 (IPs) out of the 8,810 IPs.

The Office of the Ombudsman said records show that Alcala allegedly designated Cruz on July 24, 2013 as chairman of the National Garlic Action Team (NGAT), which served “as the DA’s consultative body on policies and concerns of the garlic production and supply program.”

It added that “[a]t the same time, Cruz” allegedly “acted as representative of the garlic importers, assisting them in the processing of applications and issuance of IPs.”

Investigators also found that Alcala et al. allegedly approved the IPs despite an order that suspended the issuance of IPs, according to the statement.

The statement said the NGAT issued a resolution on August 22, 2013 “recommending the non-issuance of garlic IPs finding that the supply was sufficient to last until the next harvest season of March 2014.”

On November 5, 2013, the NGAT issued a resolution “declaring an insufficiency in the country’s garlic supply as of 25 October 2013 and recommended the importation of 58,240 metric tons of garlic through the issuance of IPs to be allocated to farmer cooperatives (70 percent) and legitimate garlic importers (30 percent).”

The Ombudsman alleged in its resolution of April 20, 2018 that “NGAT’s resolution that 70 percent of the IPs would be allocated to farmer cooperatives was actually a scheme designated for Cruz to control the garlic importation.

After Cruz established Vieva, she allegedly caused the affiliation of farmer cooperatives and associations under its umbrella on the pretext of helping them financially.

By adopting the scheme, she was alleged to have practically controlled a big chunk of the 100 percent of the IPs for imported garlic.

The 30 percent of the IPs supposedly allocated to legitimate garlic importers were given mostly to Vieva and its affiliated importers.

On the other hand, the 70 percent of IP allocation for the farmer cooperatives were alleged to have been mainly captured by Cruz through Vieva-affiliated farmer groups.

The Ombudsman’s office also alleged in its resolution that the supposed scheme enabled Vieva to monopolize the garlic supply, allowing it to dictate its market prices.

[From] January to July 2014, the extraordinary and alarming spike in the prices of imported and locally produced (native) garlic was strongly felt by the public especially in the month of June 2014.

The price of imported garlic soared, ranging from P260.00 to P400.00 per kilogram from its average price of P165.00-P170.00 per kg. in calendar year 2010-2013; while the price of native garlic varied from P250.00- P400.00 per kg. in April to June 2014.

Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act prohibits public officers from causing undue injury to any party, or giving a private party unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference in the discharge of their official administrative or judicial functions through manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence.

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman found Barron, Palacpac and Marasigan administratively liable for grave misconduct.