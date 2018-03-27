Alcano cops US Open One-Pocket runner-up plum

Former world champion Ronnie Alcano finished second in the 2018 US Open One-Pocket Championship held at the Griffs Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alcano, the 2006 World 9-Ball and 2007 World 8-Ball champion, absorbed a 1-5 loss to American Shane Van Boening in the championship round of the tournament sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

Van Boening took home the $6,000 top purse and Alcano the $3,000 consolation prize.

The 45-year old Alcano had a 6-1 win-loss record in the tournament.

He defeated Jimmy Moore in the first round, 4-0, Wayne Pullen in the second round, 4-1, and Gus Briseno in the third round, 4-3, in the winners’ bracket, and compatriot Warren Kiamco, 4-2, Brandon Shuff, 4-1, and Oscar Dominguez, 4-1, in the losers’ column.

Alcano’s only loss was to Van Boening in the fourth round (0-4).

Van Boening wrapped up the tournament unbeaten.

Van Boening toppled Jay Helfert in the first round (4-0), Nick Bertanos in the second round (4-1), Dee Adkins in the third round (4-0), Alcano in the fourth round (4-0) and Dominguez in the semifinals (4-1).

He also swept the two titles at stake in the US Open after ruling the US Open Bank Pool last week.

Alcano is still looking for his first title this year.

His runner-up finish in the One-Pocket event was the highest placing he got so far.

Alcano finished third in the 4th Texas 10-Ball Championship held in Round Rock in Texas in February.