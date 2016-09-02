Alcantara loses to Dutch player in Canadian tennis tournament

Filipino tennis player Francis Casey Alcantara bowed to Tim Van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Thursday (Friday in Manila) in the second round of the 2016 Canada F6 Futures men’s singles competition in Calgary.

The 24-year-old Alcantara, a member of the Davis Cup team, defeated Mexican Hans Hach, 7-6 (6), 6-3, in the first round but succumbed to his third-seeded opponent, 6-7 (4), 2-6, in the next round.

Hach, who is ranked No. 1097 in the world, has won three doubles titles this year. He was singles champion in the Nicaragua F1 Futures last year aside from winning four doubles titles in the US, Canada and Mexico.

In the doubles category, Alcantara and British Farris Fathi Gosea defeated Canadian pair Sidney Yap and Eric Yee, 6-1, 6-2, to reach the quarterfinal round where they beat Andrew Carter of the United States and Takanyi Garanganga of Zimbabwe, 6-2, 6-4.

Alcantara and Gosea, however, failed to keep their winning form, losing to second seeds Stefanos Tritsipas of Greece and Tim Van Rijthoven of the Netherlands, 3-6, 4-6.

Tsitsipas and Rijthoven will play in the singles final against the top-seeded pair of Jose Statham of New Zealand and Hans Hach of Mexico. Statham and Hach defeated Canadians Filip Peliwo and Brayden Schnur, 6-1, 6-2, in the semifinal round.

PNA