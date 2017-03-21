Alcantara to see action in Bahrain tournament

Filipino tennis player Francis Casey Alcantara will be up against qualifier Saida’lo Saidkarimov of Uzbekistan in the first round of the men’s singles event in the Bahrain Futures, which kicks off on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) at the Public Security Officers Club outdoor hard court in Manama.

The other qualifiers in the main draw are Mubarak Shannan Zayid of Qatar, Roy Sarut De Valk of The Netherlands, Isa Mammetgulyyev of Turkmenistan, Andrej Glav of Slovak Republic, Alexander Braun and Jonathan Morr of Germany, and wild card Younes El Aynaqui of Morroco.

The Top 8 seeds are Tallonn Griekspoor (Netherlands), Michal Konecny (Czech Republic), Sanjar Fayziev (Uzbekistan), Markus Eriksson (Sweden), Benjamin Lock (Zimbabwe), Viktor Durasovic (Norway), Anis Ghorbel (Tunisia) and Baptiste Crepatte (France).

Meanwhile, Alcantara is also seeing action in the doubles with Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe, who is currently No. 464 (singles) and No. 359 (doubles) in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings.

Alcantara has played four tournaments in Egypt, winning the doubles title with Taiwanese Chen Ti two weeks ago at the Soho Square outdoor hard court in Sham El Sheik. His best finish in the singles was reaching the round-of-16 three weeks ago.

Born and raised in Cagayan de Oro City, Alcantara has a world ranking of No. 875 in the singles and No. 693 in the doubles.

Alcantara won his first career doubles title in the pro circuit in 2015, teaming up with national player Johnny Arcilla at the Philippines Futures 2 tournament.

PNA