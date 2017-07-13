Alcantara, Singh enter semifinals

Filipino Francis Casey Alcantara and Indian Karunuday Singh hurdled past Chinese He Yecong and Thai Wishaya Trongcharoengchaikul, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 10-3, to reach the semifinals of the 2017 Shenzhen Futian ITF Men’s Tournament doubles on Thursday at the Shenzhen Tennis Center in Shenzhen, China.

Alcantara and Singh, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, shoot for a spot in the finals when they battle Yi Chu-Huan of Taiwan and Zhong Su Hao of China, who stunned the second seed Belarusian pair of Sergey Betov and Dzmitry Zhyrmont, 3-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Playing in the other semifinals pairing are No. 3 Nam Hoang Ly of Vietnam and Sun Fajing of China, and the unseeded tandem of Darren Polkinghorne of Australia and Wu Tung-Lin of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Michael Francis Eala blasted Athallah Firdianto of Indonesia, 6-1, 6-0, to barge into the third round of the 2017 AGS Junior Tennis Championship boys’ singles being held at the Sultan Tennis Courts Jin Gatot Subroto in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Eala needs to bring his A-game in the next round as he takes on fifth seed Lin Han-Chih of Taiwan, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Rifqy Sukma Ramadhan Sumiarsa of Indonesia.

Matthew Garcia was not as lucky following his 1-6, 1-6 loss to 13th pick Odeda Muhammad Arazza of Indonesia in the second round of the Grade Four event supported by the International Tennis Federation.

In doubles, Eala and Garcia were scheduled to play against Indonesian pair Rasendriya Rafi and Rafli Feby Putra Tri Prasetyo on Thursday.