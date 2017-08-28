Alcantara strikes gold in World Taekwondo meet

Mary Angeline Alcantara won the gold in the under-44-kilogram event of the just concluded 2017 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The Negros Occidental native captured the coveted gold by beating Oksana Smirnova of Russia, 18-3, in the finals.

During the semifinals, the 2017 Palarong Pambansa standout scored a come-from-behind victory, 7-5, against Chaima Toumi of Tunisia.

Alcantara, meanwhile, survived Sofia Mykhailova, 23-3, in the quarterfinals. She defeated Khusboo Kumari of India, 26-5, and Elisabeth Turco of Italy, 17-8, in the preliminary eliminations.

A mainstay of Hanah Taekwondo Gym, Alcantara secured his slot in the international tournament after winning the bronze medal in the Asian Championship last June 8.

Alcantara is under the tutelage of coach Vic Feria.

Other Filipino jins who competed in the tourney were Lex Joshua Provido (-33kg), Mico Gabriel Chua (-37kg), Raphael Ongkiko (-41kg), Richard Jude Cajulis (-53kg), Arianne Espida (-37kg), Gerianne Kendall Therese Pineda (-41kg), and Maria Carmella Santos (-55kgs).

The Philippine contingent was led by Hamy Tabua, head of the delegation, together with coaches Alvin Taraya and Brix Darmo Ramos.

In the 2015 edition, Wendil Jay Rama bagged a bronze medal for the Philippines.

More than 60 countries joined the tournament this year, which aims to promote respect and peace-building among players, aged 12 to 14 years.