Why Alden can’t be with Maine these days

The two days of rest that Alden Richards had in Paris have done him good. He looked much better upon arrival than leaving early Saturday morning last week to attend the much talked-about wedding of celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho. With his colds and hoarse voice gone, Alden is ready to jump back to work.

Besides hosting “Eat Bulaga,” GMA News TV’s Martial Law special “Ala-ala” is waiting for Alden to shoot his remaining scenes. This is one project that the actor is very excited about, especially after meeting the real life character he portrays.

“My role is that of Bonnie Ilagan, a writer who is still very active in his profession today. He was a victim of human rights violation during Martial Law,” he shared.

The special taught Alden many things about this dark period in the country’s history. “It happened before I was born. I have heard about Martial Law but I didn’t know what really happened during that time until I read the script of Ala-ala.”

On his first taping day, Alden was asked to do scenes that were very physical. “Mahirap siya,” Alden admitted. “Not only physically but emotionally and psychologically as well. It was like experiencing what Mr. Ilagan went through. The torture scenes were very realistic that after doing the scene, pakiramdam ko, talagang na-torture ako. We did them in a way that was very close to reality. I agreed because I really want to give justice to the role.”

With Alden in Ala-ala is his friend and co-kapuso actor Rocco Nacino. He is just so thankful that he is doing the special with Rocco because they get to help each other, especially in very difficult scenes.

As he finishes Ala-ala, Alden is also busy preparing for his new movie with Maine Mendoza, which requires intense physical training. They do boxing, muay thai and other types of martial arts.

Their director, Mike Tuviera, however, has one rule with regards to Alden and Maine’s training. “Bawal kaming magsama sa training,” he revealed. “Direk Mike made that rule because when we’re in the gym together, we don’t get anywhere. Wala kaming ginawa ni Maine kundi magkulitan!” he added laughing.

Closer than ever before, Showbuzz asked Alden where he thinks their friendship is really headed.

He replied with a sweet smile. “Everything naman has the right time.”

***

The Sunday travel show “Road Trip” signaled Carmina Villaroel’s comeback to GMA, after which she went right into taping for the primetime series “Super Ma’am” topbilled by Marian Rivera.

Showbuzz chanced upon Carmina on the set of the series who said, “I enjoy doing my character here. I play the role of Ceres, a mysterious woman na may malaking kinalaman kung bakit super ang powers ni Marian. Kung wala ako, slight lang ang powers niya!”

More seriously, she added, “But what I’m really excited about is working with Marian for the first time. We’ve already taped a scene together and I can say na masarap siyang katrabaho. Mabait siya kaya hindi ka maiilang.”

After her Road Trip experience with husband Zoren Legaspi and their children Mavie and Casey, Carmina is looking forward to another stint in the show.

“We really enjoyed doing it. A lot of people tell me that when they were watching us, wala raw kaming acting, no pretensions. I think that’s really us—what you see is what you get, and we love that we get to bond on a show that allows the public to see the Legaspi family.”

***

Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina is now a movie star. She started shooting the movie “Spirit of the Glass” under Octo Arts Films, directed by Jose Javier Reyes. She stars with Benjamin Alves, her boyfriend in the movie, Janine Gutierrez and Daniel Matsunaga.

Acting is a new experience for Maxine, and is grateful to have Direk Joey.

“He guides me in everything during the shoot. He is so patient with me. I’ve already learned a lot from him. The movie that we’re doing is a horror so medyo mabigat and my co-stars have been acting for long I really have to do my best.”

Among his co-stars, Maxine is closest to Ben because both of them are under the management of Jonas Gaffud. He has nothing but praises for Maxine, and said after she calmed her nerves, “She’s a natural.”

***

SHORTS… The “Meant to Be Boys” will be back together as guests in the concert of Sheryl Cruz, Tina Paner and Manilyn Reynes, collectively known as The Triplets at the Music Museum on September 9. Ivan Dorschner is back from his month-long vacation in California. Addy Raj is back from India where he visited his family. Ken Chan and Jak Roberto have both rehearsed for their numbers in the concert. “Isa na lang kulang, si Barbie na lang,” said Manilyn. “She promised to she’ll watch the concert so nandu’n pa rin siya.”

…Now that Wyn Marquez has been crowned as Reina Hispano America in the Miss World Philippines peageant, Mark Herras will have to wait another year before they can tie the knot. “It’s ok with me,” says Mark. “It’s her dream to be a beauty queen and now that she’s already wearing a crown, I want her to enjoy it. Wyn will represent the Philippines in the 2017 Reina Hispano America in Bolivia in November.