Why Alden is especially happy this new year

The cameras have started rolling for one of the biggest series GMA Network has in store for viewers this year, Destined To Be Yours. This is the soap that the fandom Aldub Nation has long been waiting for, with their ultimate idols Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza as lead stars.

The most popular love team of noontime television has started taping for the soap and Alden couldn’t be happier.

Showbuzz was quick to pay a visit to Menggay and Tisoy—the endearing monikers of Maine and Alden, respectively—on their current set in faraway Quezon Province. It was raining and the wind was gusty as they shot their scenes, but the weather failed to dampen the excitement of the Eat Bulaga-Kalyesere original love team. There was even one scene where the two had to walk in the rain, and because the terrain was hilly and wet, they both slipped while holding each other. Their tumble by the way was not part script but it gave the frame a more realistic touch, their director decided to keep it.

Maine had more scenes to shoot during Showbuzz’ visit so it was Alden who had time for a lengthier chat that day, and he was clearly in his best element.

“Pareho kasi kaming excited ni Maine, and come to think of it, after one and a half years I’m back to doing soap. I consider this one of my comfort zones because this is where I started. Sobrang na-miss ko talagang umarte sa soap. Add to the fact that I’m doing this series with Maine, kaya sobrang saya ko,” said Alden.

The actor shared with Showbuzz that he has promised Maine to help her out every step of the way what with Destined To Be Yours her first experience in a TV series. However, he doesn’t see her to be in need of acting tips in the first place.

“I believe Maine is doing well as an actress. Magaling siya because she really is an artist. Even during our workshop for this project, she was really good. When it comes to drawing different emotions, maraming paghuhugutan si Maine. You can actually see it when she writes poems—nailalabas niya whatever emotion she feels.”

Alden is so thankful that he was able to get good quality rest during the Christmas break before plunging into work again.

“I felt I had so much time to rest but I really treasured the many days I was able to spend with my family. I was able to do a lot of things with them. I also had the chance to bond with friends again. My mountain climbing experience with Kristoffer (Martin), Bea (Binene), Rodjun (Cruz) and other non-actor friends from GMA was very memorable. Ang sarap nung nasa itaas ka ng bundok! It’s so refreshing. We had a very good time because bonding to the max talaga kami. Before we went up the mountain, we ate in my restaurant in Silang and when we went down kumain naman kami sa bahay nu’ng isang kasama namin na taga-Batangas. Ang saya namin and that was the kind of fun with friends that I missed,” he enthused.

For 2017, Alden has already laid out several personal plans, mostly with his family. One of them is an out-of-the country trip with them, including his grandparents and some cousins. Tisoy won’t go into details regarding the vacation but he said he is excited to take them to one of his favorite places in the world.

Meanwhile, Alden will have to take a short trip to the US next week to do a show for GMA Pinoy TV. He is headlining a concert with Kapuso stars Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo, Lovi Poe, Tom Rodriguez and Betong Sumaya. He has prepared a song number and a dance act, which he promised, “Tiyak magugustuhan ng mga Kapuso natin.”

The show is billed Sikat Ka Kapuso Abroad and it will be held at the Terrace Theater in Long Beach, California on January 22. From the news that reached Showbuzz, tickets are selling fast so for our kababayan reading this online, you should go and buy your tickets now.

* * *

Husband and wife Drew Arellano and Iya Villania refuse to entertain kind of pressure now that their new game show, People Vs. The Stars will have its initial telecast on Sunday, January 15. They are simply relishing their excitement over the show because they are offering a new concept for viewers to enjoy. They swear they are more eager than nervous for the program to go on air, and are looking forward to feedback from viewers soon after the premiere.

“Imagine, as a viewer, you will have the feeling of playing opposite these big stars and you can actually win cash prizes of up to P200,000,” Drew initiated. “In the game, the celebrity contestants answer questions that are actually easy but require them to really think and analyze. They only have 45 seconds to give their answer. If they answer correctly, they get the prize but if their answer is wrong, the prize goes to the viewers. Dito malalaman kung kakampihan pa rin ba ng viewers ang paborito nilang artista o gugustuhin ba nilang hindi manalo ang idol nila so that they can snatch the prize.”

Drew and Iya enjoy the show immensely and it is very evident in their hosting. They really fit that kind of fun format, showing how happy they are as a couple. They have no dull moments on camera and neither do they have any off-cam. That’s why people in the studio enjoy watching them even behind the scene.

For the pilot episode of People Vs. The Stars, the celebrity contestants are real life friends Alden Richards, Derrick Monasterio and Kristoffer Martin. Showbuzz was there during their taping and witnessed how riotous the episode was. Alden, Derrick and Kristoffer talked and moved like there were no cameras around. Add to this Drew and Iya’s love for fun, making the episode surely enjoyable to watch from the beginning to end.

* * *

The trio of Manilyn Reynes, Sheryl Cruz and Tina Paner, known in the ‘80s as “The Triplets,” is back—this time in the GMA primetime series Meant To Be. Just like in real life, they portray the role of members of a singing trio in their younger years until they parted ways and lived their respective lives.

This is the first time that the three are doing a project together and for them, it is a wish come true. “We have been wanting to work together on a regular project but we always end up getting together only on special events or a one-time TV guesting. Now that we have Meant To Be, mas masaya, we have more time to bond,” Tina said.

The three ‘80s young stars are all playing mothers in in the show. Manilyn is the mother of Billie played by Barbie Forteza while Sheryl stars as the mom of Ethan, portrayed by Ivan Dorschner, and Tina for Micca Dela Cruz’ character.

Sheryl, Manilyn and Tina are all happy to be working with the present crop of young stars. “I like our young co-actors. They are so respectful. Their happiness on the set is contagious. Gumagaan ang trabaho. I have worked with some of them like Ken Chan. He was my son in Destiny Rose. Magagaling na artista ang mga batang yan,” Manilyn said.

“One thing that is really commendable is these young stars are really serious in their craft. You see them on the set na nagtatawanan, nagkukulitan but during takes, they know their lines, they are into their characters. Masarap silang katrabaho,” Sheryl added.

The cast and crew behind Meant To Be are doubly happy because the show debuted with very high nationwide ratings. It is currently No. 1 on its time slot.

* * *

SHORTS… Janine Gutierrez will star in a new GMA series with a very catchy title, but Showbuzz is not at liberty yet to reveal it. The actress will star with a new actor on GMA. Likewise, we cannot reveal his name for now…

…There will be a lot of shows this coming Valentine season. The first one to to promote theirs happens to have a kilometric but cute title, Kung May Love Story Ka, Eto Ang Love Concert Mo. The show stars birit heavyweight Bituin Escalante, who will share the stage with Cris Villongco, Kim Molina, Yanah Laurel and JC Santos. They will not only dish out love songs but also relate the songs to the love story they each have to tell. The show is set on February 10 and 11 at the Music Museum.