Alden gives hometown’s new product a big boost

The week that was saw the ever popular and ever busy Alden Richards finding time in his tight schedule to give a product proudly made in his hometown Biñan, Laguna a star-powered boost.

Originally a homemade, healthy treat from the kitchen of Richards’ friend Joy Abalos-Yatco—sister-in-law of incumbent Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos—as well as the family’s hit Christmas gift to friends, the all-natural, preservative-free peanut butter recipe found its way to commercial shelves with the label Cookie Peanut Butter.

“They named the product after Joy’s husband Cookie Yatco, and the couple decided to make a business out of her specialty to provide the mainstream market a healthy option to peanut butter, while giving many people jobs in Biñan,” Richards’ proudly said of his friends’ endeavor.

“Besides the peanut butter, they also developed Currently, the brand’s flagship products include Cookie’s Peanut Butter, Cookie’s Cashew Butter, and Cookie’s Peanut Butter Pangluto as well as Mani Ni Cookie and Kasuy Ni Cookie, and I really hope Filipino families will support the company,” the top endorser added.

Meanwhile, the Yatcos who brought their entire family to the launch were all praises for their famous kababayan, citing his honesty and wholesome image as his best traits.

“This partnership is worth every centavo,” the Yatcos agreed.

Asked how he remains humble despite his success, Richards meanwhile said, “Talagang ang nagpapa-humble lang sa akin is yung dasal at paglingon ko sa mga taong tumulong sa akin sa simula na hindi ko kinakalimutan hanggang nga­yon. Aminin naman natin at sa hindi, yung iba po talaga minsan, pag nararating yung certain status dito sa showbiz, minsan kinakalimutan yung mga tumulong sa kanila. Siguro yun yung isa sa mga bagay na nagbabalik sa akin sa dating Richard Faulkerson Jr.”

Looking forward to spending the Holy Week with his family in Dapitan for a few days, Richards will be busy as ever after Easter to prepare for a new prime time series with GMA Network. He will also join fellow Kapuso artists in a couple of shows for the Filipino community in the US early April, after which he will take a short acting workshop in New York.

“I’m just grateful for all the opportunities that keep coming my way hanggang ngayon,” he ended.