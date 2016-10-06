Alden to host Asian TV Awards in SG

Top male celebrity Alden Richards has been chosen as one of four hosts of the 21st Asian Television Awards slated at the Lion City’s Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Center on December 2.

He will share his duties as emcee with Singaporean personalities Adrian Pang, Stephanie Carrington and Baki Zainal. The annual gathering is considered Asian TV industry’s most significant and celebrated event, which recognizes excellence in programming, production and performance.

“It is truly an honor to be hosting this year’s Asian Television Awards and celebrate the best television content that Asia has to offer,” said the famed other half of the phenomenal AlDub love team.

Richards was just in Singapore in July where he held a successful concert for the Filipino community at Kallang Theatre.

Meanwhile in support of their prized talent, GMA Network will air a delayed telecast of the 21st Asian TV Awards on December 11 on GMA News TV.