Alden reveals ‘Upsurge’ concert’s special guests

If there’s news on Maine Mendoza then there’s bound to be news on Alden Richards too. The other half of the phenomenal AlDub tandem is also busy outside of their GMA Network series “Destined To Be Yours” and “Eat Bulaga” hosting with rehearsals for his first major solo concert “Upsurge.”

As The Manila Times Entertainment columnist Lhar Santiago reported in Showbuzz on Friday, tickets to the show have been sold out since mid-April, which is why Richards is making sure every detail of the Kia Theater performance on May 27 is ironed out and as perfect as possible.

Since the concert announcement fans have been waiting for the names of guests who will join the “Pambansang Bae” on stage. And of course, on top of their list is Maine Mendoza.

As of today, the confirmed guests according to GMA Records’ social media accounts are Richards’ closest friends in the industry including OPM icon Raymund Marasigan, Mark Herras, Jerald Napoles, Rodjun Cruz, longtime best buddy Kristoffer Martin, and yes, Mendoza herself. “Starstruck 6” Ultimate Male survivor Migo Adecer will perform as the front act.

Upsurge is directed by GB Sampedro, with musical direction by Marc Lopez and Barangay LS 97.1 is the official media partner. Presented by GMA Network, part of the concert’s ticket sales will go to the charitable projects of GMA Kapuso Foundation.