Alden Richards bags a silver at 2018 New York Festivals

GMA Network proudly shared with The Manila Times late Wednesday afternoon that Alden Richards’ “Alaala: A Martial Law Special” documentary drama had just won a silver award at the 2018 New York Festivals held that morning (Tuesday evening in the United States).

The awards night, mounted this year in Las Vegas Nevada, saw the network’s prized star receiving the trophy for the Docu-drama category where he portrayed the role of Martial Law activist and award-winning screenwriter Bonifacio Ilagan, who was a human rights victim during the dark period in Philippine modern history. The true-to-life drama, whose production closely involved Ilagan himself, was aired in September 2017 to commemorate the 45th anniversary of President Marcos’ declaration of Martial Law.

On his official Instagram account @aldenrichards02 the actor said, “Thank you to the New York Festivals for this great recognition. Congratulations to Team Alala for the win! To God be the glory! #humbled”

Richards has been traveling around the US and Canada since early April as part of the “Sikat Ka, Kapuso” ensemble of stars with Dingdong Dantes, Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado, Lovi Poe and Betong Sumaya, to perform for Filipino communities in New Jersey and Toronto.

Moreover, in an emailed statement, the network further said, “GMA Network has another record in Philippine broadcast history, this time bringing home eight medals and four finalist certificates at the 2018 New York Festivals World’s Best TV and Films Competition.”

“Reel Time” won top honors and will bring home a gold medal in the Health/Medical Information category for “Hawla (The Untold Story of the Village Monster)”. Hawla featured the story of Nene who had been kept in a cage all her life because of a psychological condition.

Another documentary under Reel Time further won a silver medal, namely the episode “Gutom (Starved)” about a two-year-old boy named Roel, who, because of extreme malnourishment, could not walk, much less crawl at his age. Gutom garnered a prize in the Human Concerns category, with Mark Anthony Norella directing the pieces, as well as Hawla.

Marking another first for Philippine broadcasting at the festival is GMA News pillar Jessica Soho who won the bronze medal in the Best News Anchor category. Soho is the first and only Filipino broadcast journalist to date, who made it to the list.

The rest of GMA Network’s haul of awards was: a bronze medal for the “Front Row” episode “Batang Bomba” in the Best Public Affairs Program category; a bronze for the “Reporter’s Notebook” episode Yapak sa Pusod ng Dagat” by Maki Pulido in the Community Portraits category; a bronze in Current Affairs for the “Brigada” report “Combat Camera Team,” detailing the operation of Philippine Army’s Scout Ranger Battalion in Marawi City using combat cameras; a bronze for “EDSA 31st Anniversary Spot” in the Graphic Design: Promotion/Open and IDs category; and finalists certificates for “I-Witness” (one in the Human Concerns category for Kara David’s “Sundalong Aso” and another in the International Affairs category for Atom Araullo’s “Silang Kinalimutan”), for Best Newscast through “State of the Nation’s” coverage titled “Marawi Liberation: War is Over,” and “Kulayan Natinang Summer” in the Art Direction: Promotion/Open and IDs category.

According to the New York Festivals website, ABS-CBN also won a gold medal and finalist certificate for the documentary “‘Di Ka Pasisiil” (Coverage of Continuing News Story category and Current Affairs, respectively), a silver medal for “Local Legends: Bandurria” (Cinematography), and a bronze medal for “To Love And To Serve” (Station/ Image Promotion category).

Rounding up the Philippines’ wins at the 2018 New York Festivals is a bronze medal for BG Production’s AiAi de las Alas-starrer “Area” for Direction.