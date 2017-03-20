Alden Richards promises visual surprises in solo concert

Phenomenal star Alden Richards will have his first solo concert titled Upsurge on May 27 at the Kia Theatre featuring his most requested songs, under the musical direction of Marvin Querido.

With best-selling albums under GMA Records Wish I May and Say It Again topping the charts and getting sold out in both digital and physical format, the handsome actor whose moniker is “Pambansang Bae,” is excited to perform live for his adoring fans.

Directed by GB Sampedro and produced by GMA Network and GMA Records, Upsurge promises a lot of visual surprises that fans should look forward to.

Follow #AldenUpsurge on all official social media accounts for details.