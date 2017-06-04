Alden Richards’ ‘Upsurge’ concert a big success

Alden Richards, known as “Pambansang Bae,” held his sold-out major concert titled “Upsurge” on May 27 at the KIA Theatre in Cubao, Quezon City.

He showcased his personal rendition of today’s top hits and unleashed his dance moves before more than 2,000 guests.

Richards opened his concert by showing off his sexy side and danced the night away by performing Justin Bieber’s “Cold Water” and Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like.”

He also did a rock number with OPM icon Raimund Marasigan.

Thereafter, “Sunday Pinasaya” host Jerald Napoles amused the audience by singing an Aegis medley. Richards later on dared Napoles to do a FlipTop Challenge and ended the segment with a comic dance number.

Richards’s close friends Kristoffer Martin, Rodjun Cruz and Mark Herras got to reunite with the Pambansang Bae on the dance floor. After their energetic dance number, all of them hugged Richards and congratulated him for the success of his concert.

In one of the videos flashed on the screen, Richards mentioned that Janno Gibbs is one of his musical influences. He then shared that he’s extremely happy that Gibbs was one of his special guests that night. The two performed the latter’s classic hit “Pinakamagandang Lalaki.”

As a devout Christian, Richards made sure that there’s a segment in his concert where he can perform various worship songs. He even thanked the Lord for making his dreams come true. One of the songs he sang was “One Way” which is included in his second album “Say It Again” under GMA Records.

Of course, the concert would not be complete without Richards’s other half. Hence, one of the concert highlights was his “kilig” production number with Maine Mendoza. The phenomenal love team performed an interpretative dance number to the tune of “Unsteady” by X Ambassadors and followed by a duet of Coldplay’s song “Yellow” which made the fans scream their hearts out.

Richards thanked Mendoza after their performance and said, “Maraming salamat. Nabago ang buhay ko ng isang Maine Mendoza. Sabi nga nila, laging may reasons why we meet people in life. It’s either you meet them for them to change your life or you’re the one that would change theirs.”

The Pambansang Bae concluded the night by warming up the hearts of his fans and inviting the first 300 ticket buyers to the second floor of the concert venue to take group photos with him.

Produced by GMA Network and GMA Records, “Alden Richards: Upsurge” will soon air on GMA 7.