Alden to star in Martial Law special

Alden Richards is set to portray Palanca awardee Bonifacio “Boni” Ilagan in an upcoming TV special to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law in the Philippines in September.

Produced by GMA News and Public Affairs, the yet short film, will follow the journey of Boni as he recalls his days as an idealistic youth and his eventual capture and torture under the hands of the Philippine Constabulary.

Written by Ilagan himself, the special will be directed by Adolf Alix, Jr.

To supplement the short film, a documentary will also be produced to show behind the scenes clips and interviews from personalities who experienced Martial Law atrocities first hand. It will also feature Richards, a self-professed millennial, in interviews sharing the lessons he learned from Boni’s past, and why Filipinos should never forget what happened in the darkest years of the nation.