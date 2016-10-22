AlDub ties the knot

Famed fictitious couple weds in a real-life ceremony

More than a year after Alden Richards and Maine “Yaya Dub” Mendoza developed their onscreen romance on Eat Bulaga’s “Kalyeserye,” the story of the star-crossed lovers ended up in a grand wedding ceremony.

Fans and television viewers alike witnessed the extravagant wedding of AlDub—their baptized love team moniker—on Saturday at Shrine of Jesus the Divine Word in Quezon City.

Among their high-caliber principal sponsors were Joey De Leon, Mike Enriquez and Helen Gamboa-Sotto. Rodjun Cruz stood as Richards’ Best Man while Yaya Dub’s real-life sister Coleen Mendoza became her Bride’s Maid.

The radiant bride in her beautiful Rosa Clara gown walked down the aisle while the wedding choir sings their rendition of AlDub’s theme song, “God Gave Me You.”

Dodong—Yaya Dub’s father played by Vic Sotto—and the adorable Lola Tidora gave away the bride in true traditional wedding fashion.

“Pinapangako ko na sa bawat paggising mo, hanggang sa pagtulog mo hahawakan ko ang mga kamay mo at yayakapin ko ang puso mo. Pinapangako ko sa iyo na sa lahat ng mangyayari sa buhay mo na kasama ako, sisiguraduhin kong yun ang mga pinakamamagandang pangyayari sa buhay nating dalawa [I promise that in your every waking hour until you fall asleep, I’ll hold your hand and wrapped your heart around mine. I promise to make all our shared times the most wonderful moments for the both of us],” said Richards during their exchange of vows.

Yaya Dub, on the other hand, vowed, “Pinaglaban mo yung pagmamahal mo para sa akin, asahan mo na ipaglalaban ko rin ang pagmamahal ko para sa iyo hanggang sa dulo [Because you’ve fought for your love for me, expect that I’ll also fight my love for you until the end].”

And as with any wedding ceremony, the two sealed their vows with a kiss.