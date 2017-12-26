Alejandro chases PBA dream, suits up in D-League squad

Jayjay Alejandro is excited to play for a new team before turning pro as he is set to suit up for College of St. Benilde (CSB)-Go For Gold in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants Cup 2018.

Alejandro was tapped by his former assistant coach in National University and current CSB analytics mentor Paolo Layug to play for the up-and-coming team.

“I feel blessed. It’s another tournament where I can play and show my passion. I’m excited because I have new teammates,” Alejandro told The Manila Times.

Making this new journey more special for the 5-foot-10 playmaker is the fact that he will be playing with his longtime on and off-court buddy Matt Salem before taking their acts to the next level.

“After the UAAP season, I and Matt already have a plan to play with each other again. It’s always been a relief for me when I’m with Matt on and off the court. We have something special that even us can’t describe and I love playing with him,” he said.

Alejandro ended his collegiate career in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) on a stellar note, getting included in the Mythical Team after posting averages of 17.4 points 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals, while Salem finished with 8.3 markers and 7.2 boards. The 22-year old cager said he is eager to learn from the Blazers’ head coach TY Tang and the rest of the coaching staff while also giving his contribution.

“I’m excited to work with these guys. They have a very great experience in terms of coaching staff. I and Matt, all we want is to learn more and give ideas to the young guns,” said Alejandro.

“Honestly, I’m one of the veterans and they got us because of the leadership we can bring to the team. Hopefully, they’ll learn from us,” he added.

Alejandro, who was part of the National U squad that won the UAAP championship in 2014, expects nothing short of a burning desire to grab the D-League crown from the young team.

“I know all of us are hungry to win. If we play our best as a team, I believe we can go far in the tournament.”

At the end of the D-League season, Alejandro plans to bring his talent to the top professional league. The former Bulldog, however, said that he will heed a Gilas Pilipinas call-up first.

“Well, the dream is to play in the PBA. But if there is an opportunity to play for the national team, I’ll get it first because it’s an exceptional feeling to represent the country.”