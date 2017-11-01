Alert Level 1 up on Mayon Volcano–Phivolcs

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised Alert Level 1 over Mayon Volcano after it recorded 10 earthquakes over the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Wednesday, Phivolcs said, however, that despite the “abnormal condition”, there was no imminent “magmatic eruption”.

Nonetheless, Phivolcs advised the public to refrain from entering the 6-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ).

“Although this means that presently no magmatic eruption is imminent, it is strongly advised that the public refrain from entering the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ)”, Phivolcs said as it warned that rockfalls, landslides, and ash puffs may occur.

Mayon Volcano’s last recorded eruption was on September 2014. ROSVEL DIAZ