Alert Level 2 up over Kanlaon as Phivolcs records consecutive quakes

ALERT Level 2 is up over Kanlaon volcano, the state-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Sunday, after five earthquakes were recorded in the past 24 hours.

“Probable intrusion of magma at depth may or may not lead to a magmatic eruption,” Phivolcs said.

Alert Level 2 in Kanlaon was first raised on November 18 due to its state of “moderate unrest”.

The agency advised local government units and the public to stay away from the four-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone. GLEE JALEA