Alert level raised over Mt. Kanlaon

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has raised to level 2 the alert status of Kanlaon volcano in Negros after moderate unrest was observed on Wednesday.

“There is probable intrusion of magma at depth which may or may not lead to a magmatic eruption,” Phivolcs said in its latest advisory issued at 9:54 a.m. on Wednesday.

The local government units and the public near the area were strictly reminded of the four-kilometer (km) radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) over possibilities of sudden hazardous eruptions.

Zephard Caellan, head of the provincial disaster risk reduction office of Negros Occidental, said local authorities have not ordered evacuation of residents living around Mount Kanlaon but closely monitoring the activities of the restive volcano.

Caellan added that a meeting was set among the disaster management officers of the cities of Bago and La Carlota as well as the municipalities of Moises Padilla and La Castellana with the Response Committee Cluster of the Provincial Disaster Reduction and Management Council to review the Kanlaon contingency plan.

Phivolcs said the volcano which was at alert level 1 on August 18, recorded a total of 279 volcanic earthquakes during the past 24 hours on Wednesday.

It is one of the most active volcanoes in the country and most active one in Central Philippines, forming the highest peak of Negros Island.

Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the further possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

Meanwhile, alert level 1 remains raised over Mayon Volcano in Bicol which means it is at “abnormal condition.”

While no magmatic eruption was imminent, it was strongly advised that the public refrain from entering the six-kilometer radius PDZ over possible rockfalls, landslides or avalanches and sudden ash puffs and steam-driven eruptions from the summit, Phivolcs added.

Mayon Volcano’s seismic monitoring network also recorded four volcanic earthquakes during the past 24 hours.

Mayon Volcano’s last recorded eruption was in September 2014.

with Eugene Y. Adiong