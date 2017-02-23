Alert up as Reds sighted in Bulacan

Government forces in Bulacan, particularly in the northeastern part, are on alert status over confirmed sightings of a band of New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas in Dona Remedios Trinidad (DRT ) town and in the mountains of Umiray, Aurora, which is close to Bulacan’s mountain town of Norzagaray.

Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan acting police director, told Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado and Vice Gov. Daniel Fernando during a Peace and Order Council (PPOC) meeting on Thursday that the communist rebels were spotted in the mountain village of Kabayunan, DRT last February 7.

Alvarado is also the chairman of the PPOC.

Caramat said that based on intelligence reports and sources verified by the 48th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army under the command of Lt. Col. Ramil Anoyo, the NPA guerrillas were on procurement missions.

According to him, the rebel band bought clothes, combat boots, 100 bullet rounds for M203 grenade rifles and 10,000 rounds for M16 rifles.

Alvarado said both the police and military should be vigilant since Bulacan has already been cleared of insurgents by the Philippine Army in 2013 during the time of Armed ForcescChief Gregorio Pio Catapang.

He added that while no violent incidents have been reported for many years now, government troops must remain on alert and vigilant especially that the NPA will mark its anniversary next month and might pull some surprises.