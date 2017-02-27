Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is future collectible vehicle

With more than 105 years of brand history based around racing performance, Italian style and innovative technologies, Alfa Romeo vehicles have always been one of the most desired among collectors and enthusiasts; and now the classic car experts at Hagerty are highlighting the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio’s standout combination of stunning Italian design and craftsmanship, race-inspired technologies and class-leading performance by adding the most powerful Alfa Romeo production car ever to its “Hot List” of future collectible vehicles.

“The Giulia is a true expression of La Dolce Vita,” said McKeel Hagerty, chief executive officer of Hagerty. “It’s the kind of car that makes you want to spend your time looking for twisty roads. The car has the ingredients to become a future classic.”

The 2017 Hagerty “Hot List” represents the most collectible cars under $100,000 to buy today. In order to be selected by Hagerty experts for their annual “Hot List,” a vehicle must deliver the joy of driving today, along with continue to foster every gearhead’s love of driving and become collectible in the future.

Bearing the iconic Quadrifoglio badge, adorned by all Alfa Romeo performance models, the all-new Giulia Quadrifoglio embodies the essence of Alfa Romeo’s racing legacy. The beating heart of this ultra-high-performance sedan is an all-aluminum direct-injection 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine, delivering a best-in-class 505 horsepower, as well as earning the title of the most powerful Alfa Romeo production car engine ever and the quickest with a class-leading 0-60 mph (96 kph) acceleration in 3.8 seconds. Combined with an eight-speed automatic with aluminum column-mounted paddle shifters, which shifts in less than 100 milliseconds, the culmination of these performance attributes is a record-setting time at the Nürburgring of 7:32, making the Giulia the fastest four-door production sedan in the world.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio achieves these unprecedented figures with exclusive enhancements for ultimate performance. The Giulia Quadrifoglio is composed of a carbon fiber hood, roof, rocker panel moldings, rear deck-lid spoiler, segment-exclusive drive shaft, and active aero front splitter combined with aluminum body components for maximum weight savings that attributes to the near perfect 50/50 weight distribution. The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 supplies its 505 horses to the 19-inch staggered aluminum wheels (19 x 8.5-inch front and 19 x 10-inch rear), wrapped with Pirelli P Zero Corsa three-season high-performance tires, and utilizing a torque vectoring differential the Giulia Quadrifoglio ensures increased performance in every corner and on every straight away.

