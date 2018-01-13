Alfar, daughter to launch ‘Stars in Jars’

Award-winning author Dean Francis Alfar and his writer-daughter Sage will officially launch their book “Stars in Jars: Strange and Fantastic Stories” at Fully Booked in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City on January 21 at 2 p.m.

On its website, publisher Adarna Books says “Stars in Jars” collects the father-daughter team’s “speculative fiction for younger adult readers—spinning fantasy, science fiction, and the worlds of wonder in between.”

The eight-story collection features a girl who “collects stars to prove her love,” a boy who “changes parents when he feels like it,” “the Blade of Virtuous Water” that fights monsters, and “a father and daughter [planning]a trip to the heavens.”

In a Facebook post, the elder Alfar called his collaboration with teenage Sage—the elder of his two daughters with wife Nikki, also a prize-winning fictionist—and their book a dream come true.

He wrote how thrilled he was “seeing her stories next to mine,” and noted that she began reading at a very young age, and “soon began writing her own stories—and both her parents are tough on her with critique.”

Best known as one of the country’s foremost advocates of speculative fiction, Dean won several Palanca awards, including the Grand Prize for the Novel in English for his marvelous-realist novel “Salamanca” in 2005. His short-story collections include “The Kite of Stars and Other Stories,” “How to Traverse Terra Incognita,” and “A Field Guide to the Roads of Manila and Other Stories.”

He edited or co-edited several “Philippine Speculative Fiction” anthologies, “The Best of Philippine Speculative Fiction 2005-2010” with Nikki; “Maximum Volume: Best New Philippine Fiction” with Angelo Lacuesta; and “The Farthest Shore: An Anthology of Fantasy Fiction from the Philippines” with Joseph Nacino.

Sage’s stories have appeared in “Fantasy: Filipino Fiction for Young Adults” and the Philippines Graphic magazine.

For more information on the book and the launch, visit adarna.com.ph and www.facebook.com/adarnahouseonline.