ALI expanding mall business in 2018

PROPERTY giant Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) is set to open next year three new malls across the country, one of which will rise in the Bay area in Paranaque City.

In a chance interview last week, Ayala Malls head of malls group Rowena Tomeldan said ALI would open Ayala Malls Bay Area at the end of 2018 in a nine-hectare lot in Aseana Global City with an estimated gross floor area of 250,000 square meters (sqm).

However, only the first phase of roughly 20,000 sqm will open at that time while the balance of the area will be available in 2019.

“We just want to catch Christmas kasi ang hirap na hindi magbukas ng Christmas di ba [because it would be hard not to open at Christmas], if the mall is already there na. It’s the best time to happen,” Tomeldan said.

The new development will rise alongside several properties such as office spaces catering to business process outsourcing firms, and a 12-story hotel with 325 units.

Meanwhile, two other projects–the new Circuit mall in Makati City, and the Ayala Mall Capitol Central in Bacolod City, Negros Accidental–will also open next year, with each covering 50,000 sqm of gross leasable area.

This year, the company opened Cloverleaf and Vertis North in Quezon City, and The 30th in Pasig City. It also opened Feliz along Marikina-Infanta Highway in Pasig City.

ALI has said it continues to expand the Ayala Malls brand across the country in order to raise its earnings contribution to 50 percent over the next few years.