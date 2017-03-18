ALI launches coworking space product ‘Clock In’

AYALA Land Offices, the office development and leasing arm of property giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), is introducing a new co-use office product offering intended to cater to the needs of start-up and small to medium companies, groups working on a per-project basis, digital nomads, and online professionals such as freelancers.

On Thursday, Ayala Land Offices launched the “Clock In”, is its first foray into serviced offices aimed at providing a “virtual office” for on-the-go professionals.

The first Clock In site is located at the Penthouse of the Makati Stock Exchange (MSE) along Ayala Avenue in Makati, which is 400 square meters of co-use serviced office spaces which can be rented as short as a per day or hours basis.

Francisco Ma. D. Roxas, Ayala Land Offices head of operations and leasing, told reporters on Thursday that the average rental rate is at P550 per person a day, which can vary depending on the office hours’ duration.

Roxas said the first site was developed at P25,000 to P35,000 per sqm, which brings the cost of the 400-sqm MSE site to P10 million to P14 million. The Makati Clock In office offers about 100 seats, which will be handled and managed by Ayala Land office partner Acceler8.

“Ayala Land Offices has always serviced traditional office requirements for corporates and BPO operations, but we also want to offer office solutions to start-up companies, entrepreneurial ventures, and independent professionals,” said Carol Mills, vice president and head of Ayala Land Offices.

“They are a fundamental part of the business community and should not be located in less prime spaces. We view Clock In as an amenity to our existing office buildings,” he added.

Ayala Land Offices said they plan to expand serviced Clock In offices in other sites not only in central business districts, but also in other strategic locations and within Ayala Malls across the country, particularly in the north and south of Metro Manila and the emerging Visayas area especially in Cebu.

“Clock In can be used for short-term project-based work, on-demand meeting rooms, or even a satellite office should their main headquarters be located elsewhere. Clock In is committed to deliver a working environment that promotes success—for any type of business, any work style, and any length of time,” Mills said.

Ayala Land Offices is the office development and leasing arm of ALI, which is under listed conglomerate Ayala Corp.