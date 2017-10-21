ALI retires portion of P3-B Homestarter Bonds

PROPERTY developer Ayala Land, Inc. said on Friday that an aggregate amount of P8.05 million out of the P3 billion Homestarter Bonds that were issued and listed on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. in October 2016 has been retired.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), ALI said that P8.05 million of the bonds has been retired “following the exercise by various bondholders of their Early Down Payment Application option.”

As a result, it said a total principal of P2.99 billion in Homestarter Bonds remain outstanding and listed on the PDEx.

The P3-billion Homestarter Bonds represent the seventh tranche of homestarter bonds issued by ALI as of October 2016, but the first six tranches were not listed on PDEx. The bonds carry a 3 percent annual interest rate until 2019.

ALI’s Homestarter bonds are a three-year investment offering, with a minimum investment requirement of P50,000, which can be increased in increments of P10,000 up to a maximum of P10 million, subject to terms and conditions.

“It provides the bondholder the option to apply the Bond to a down payment for an Ayala Land residential property,” ALI said on its website.

“If the option is exercised, the bondholder is entitled to an additional discount on the net selling price of the property in the form of a Bonus Credit,” it added.