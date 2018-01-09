ALI: Takeover offer sent to Malaysia’s MCT

AYALA Land, Inc. (ALI) said on Monday that it had issued an unconditional mandatory takeover offer to the board of directors of Malaysian firm MCT Bhd to acquire the entire company.

“Please be informed that ALI through its wholly-owned subsidiary Regent Wise Investments, Ltd. (RWIL) issued a notice of an unconditional mandatory take-over offer to the Board of Directors of MCT Bhd, to acquire all remaining shares of the company that are not already held by RWIL, following the completion of certain conditions to the share purchase agreement,” ALI told the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The issuance of a mandatory takeover offer is in accordance with the laws of Malaysia.

Last week, the Ayala-led property developer announced it acquired an additional 17.24 percent stake in MCT or over 230 million shares, bringing its total stake to 50.19 percent. “The increase in ownership will strengthen ALI’s commitment to enhance MCT’s operations and expand its business further,” it said.

MCT is a listed company on the Main Market of Bursa Securities in Malaysia and is engaged in property development, property management, property investment, and construction.