ALI unit Cebu Holdings to merge with subsidiary

AYALA Land Inc. (ALI) affiliate Cebu Holdings, Inc. (CHI) has secured shareholder approval of its planned merger with subsidiary Cebu Property Development Corp. (CPDVC).

Cebu Holdings plans to merge with its property unit CPDVC, with Cebu Holdings the surviving entity, in a bid to form a unified portfolio for its investments.

“[The move] is expected to result in operational synergies, efficient funds management and simplified reporting to government agencies as a result of the merger,” the company told the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Under the merger plan, 1.06 CHI common shares will be swapped for every one CPVDC common share or a total of 996.77 million CHI common shares. A total of 940.35 million common shares of CPVDC are covered by the merger, and all assets and liabilities of CPVDC will also be absorbed by Cebu Holdings.

Cebu Holdings’ common shares shall increase to 2.9 billion once the merger takes place. The merger will take effect once approval is obtained from the two firms’ stockholders and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cebu Holdings is involved in land management, mixed-use development, sales of commercial land and residential subdivision and condominium units, and leasing retail and office spaces, among others. It owns and manages the 50-hectare Cebu Business Park.

Meanwhile, Cebu Property is engaged in acquisition and estate development, commercial land and residential condominium sales, and lease of retail and office spaces. It is the owner and developer of the 27-hectare Cebu IT Park.