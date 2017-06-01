Alibaba bring down Titans in D-League

Racal Motors got its engine going from the get go and never looked back to trounce AMA Online Education, 118-110, on Thursday in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Mark Tallo powered Alibaba’s strong start by unloading 15 of his 20 points in the first half to lead his team to an opening-game win.

Tallo also got solid support from Janus Lo­zada and Jam Cortez, who chipped in 17 and 15 markers, respectively. Kent Salado and Rian Ayonayon combined for 25 points for Racal.

“We are very happy. The first win is always the crucial one like for us who overhauled the team,” said Alibaba head coach Jerry Codiñera.

Lozada and Tallo combined forces to give Racal a 36-16 lead after the first 10 minutes and Alibaba extended their lead to 66-43 entering the break.

Racal erected its biggest lead at 31 points, 106-75, with 6:49 remaining, and was never threatened since then.

“My players were impressive today. I hope they can continue that along the way,” added Codiñera.

Mario Bonleon had 31 points and 12 rebounds while Daniel Salonga netted 20 markers and four rebounds for the Titans.

Score:

RACAL 118 – Tallo 20, Lozada 17, Cortez 15, Salado 13, Ayonayon 12, Capacio 9, Faundo 9, Dela Cruz 7, Apreku Jr. 6, Mangahas 4, Abrigo 2, Grimaldo 2, Cabrera 0.

AMA 100 – Bonleon 31., Salonga 20, Subido 11, Teodoro 9, Pontejos 8, Villanueva 7, Bragais 4, Celso 4, Jordan 4, Grospe 2, Calma 0, Carpio 0, Gomez 0, Paras 0.

Quarterscores: 36-16, 66-43, 94-73, 118-100