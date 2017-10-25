Alibaba founder on PH internet speed: ‘It’s no good’

ALIBABA founder Jack Ma urged the Philippine government and businessmen to improve the internet connection in the country, describing it as “no good.”

“I arrived late last night and tried to test the speed of [the]Philippine internet. It’s no good,” Ma said during his speech at the De La Salle University on Wednesday.

“I encourage the government and entrepreneurship to improve the speed of the internet,” Ma added.

Ma said the world was entering the third technology revolution and that there would be around five to six billion people globally using the internet in the next 10 years. Eighty percent of businesses will also be put online too, Ma said.

“It is the companies who make full use of tech who will win in the next 30 years,” Ma said.

Ma said it was necessary to build inclusive technology by enabling connection with one another to create sustainable growth.

“When we are connected we are mobile. When we are mobile we are everywhere,” Ma said.

“We should build inclusive fintech…We should build logistics system that any product can reach anywhere in the world,” he added.

Ma said that telecommunication companies should not be blamed for the poor internet connection in the Philippines, citing that it was the same for Alibaba when it started in China.

“Honestly it is unfair to blame anybody. Opportunities exist in areas where most people complain. When we started Alibaba, the internet in China was much worse than [the]internet in the Philippines,” Ma said of his 18-year-old tech company.

“It is great for telecommunication companies to invest. This is the opportunity for everybody,” Ma said.

Ma was invited to the DLSU, which awarded him a degree of Doctor of Science for Technopreneurship Honoris Causa.

Ma lauded DLSU for using “technopreneurship”, saying that this will be the future of the world.