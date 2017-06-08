Alibaba post historic 50-point win vs Jawbreakers

Racal Motors scored the most lopsided victory in the history of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League, crushing newcomer Zark’s Burger, 140-90 in the Foundation Cup on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Mac Tallo spearheaded Alibaba’s romp with 26 points, three rebounds and five assists as Racal erased the previous highest winning margin held by Tanduay Rhum against Topstar ZC Mindanao, 133-78, last year.

Gwyne Capacio netted 23 markers while Roider Cabrera had 17 points and five boards for Alibaba, who also drew a triple-double performance from Kent Salado.

Salado became the third player in the league to register a triple-double game with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

“We are so happy and this is really a big achievement for our team. I just told the boys to be ready anytime and never be complacent,” said Racal coach Jerry Codiñera.

Racal led as high as 54 points, 140-86, with 36 ticks left. Alibaba’s 140-point output was also the most in D-League history.

Capacio unloaded 13 points in the opening quarter where Racal seized the momentum, 38-20, entering the second canto. Alibaba continued their assault in the next three quarters to grab their second straight win.

Zark’s remained winless after three games.

Robby Celiz led the Jawbreakers with 28 points, four rebounds and five assists. Clark Bautista added 18 while RR de Leon and Joseph Nalos combined for 23 markers for Zark’s.

In the second game, Marinerong Pilipino shared Thursday’s limelight after stunning tournament favorite Cignal HD, 66-65, for its maiden win in the tournament.

Mark Isip had 15 points and six rebounds while Alejandro Iñigo had a double-double performance of 13 markers and 10 boards on top of four assists to lead the Seafarers.

With two minutes left in the game, Isip buried a jumper to give Marinero a 64-62 lead. After Raymar Jose’s split for the Hawkeyes, John Ray Ablaza connected with his own jumper for a 66-63 cushion for the Seafarers.

Jose hit two free throws, 65-66, with 58 ticks left and Cignal’s Jason Perkins had the chance to win it for the Hawkeyes but missed his three attempts and Marinero escaped with a thrilling victory.

Perkins scored 15 markers and eight boards while Jose and Chris Sumalinog had 11 points each for Cignal, which dropped to 2-2.