ALI’s Prime Orion to build 2 industrial parks

AYALA Land Inc.’s (ALI) logistics and industrial estate arm Prime Orion Philippines, Inc. (POPI) is set to launch two industrial parks this year and the next to capitalize on the growing manufacturing and logistics sectors.

The first park will be located in Laguindingan City, Cagayan de Oro beside the Laguindingan International Airport. It is set for launch in June 2018 and will have an initial phase of 60 to 100 hectares, expandable to 200 hectares.

Prime Orion is in the process of acquiring a portion of land in Central Luzon where the second industrial park will rise.

“[We want to expand] because of the strong economic fundamentals of the country. The economic indicators are very strong and the manufacturing sector is enjoying growth so we want to be able to seize that opportunity,” Prime Orion President Rowena Tomeldan told a news conference following the firm’s annual stockholders’ meeting on Thursday.

Prime Orion currently has two industrial estates, the 460-hectare Laguna TechnoPark and the 135-hectare Cavite TechnoPark, which was launched in 2015.

“We have a fast take-up for our Cavite TechnoPark so that was an indication of the prospects of the industry,”

Tomeldan said.

The Cagayan de Oro project will take advantage of the various seaports and airports near Prime Orion’s acquired landbank.

“The market is pretty fragmented so we’re going there to put in some structure,” Prime Orion head of logistics Patrick Avila said.

Prime Orion reported net profit of P18.6 million in 2017, reversing the net loss of P414.9 million recorded in 2016, on improved financial and resource strategies. Consolidated operating expenses dropped by nearly half, from P1.2 billion in 2016 to only P693 million in 2017.

Prime Orion last month signed a P3-billion share-swap deal with ALI. Under the deal, ALI will exchange its 75 percent stake in LTI into additional shares in Prime Orion, boosting its direct ownership in the latter to 63.9 percent from 54.9 percent.

In exchange for the LTI stake, Prime Orion will issue 1.22 million common shares to its parent company.

To boost its logistics business, Prime Orion is also maximizing the 14-hectare Lepanto property in Calamba, Laguna by shifting Lepanto Ceramics’ focus from tile manufacturing to real estate warehouse operations.

The company upgraded the common areas of its Lepanto Industrial Complex, initiated a phased rehabilitation program, and converted formerly non-leasable areas into leasable spaces.

“In a short span of time, Prime Orion has transitioned into a highly-diversified company with a balanced portfolio focused on real estate logistics, mall operations and industrial development,” Tomeldan said.