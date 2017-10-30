Alisah Bonaobra back in ‘X Factor UK’ as wild card

“A roller coaster ride” sums up Alisah Bonaobra’s journey in “The UK X Factor.”

Advertisements

After getting eliminated in the Judges Houses phase of the competition, the Filipina singer was named as the wild card winner of the Girls category to join the 12 finalists in the live show. The other wild card winners were Leon Mallet from the Boys category, Talia Dean from the Overs category and Jack and Joel from the Groups category.

She sang “American Idol” 2007 winner Jordin Sparks’ “This Is My Now,” which earned her a standing ovation from the judges and audience.

Judge Louis Walsh, the mentor of the Boys category, commented, “That song is absolutely perfect for you because this is your now and you deserve to be back on the show. It’s almost like a winner’s song…”

Meanwhile, Nicole Scherzinger, mentor of the Overs, called Bonaobra her Filipina sister.

“You are my little Disney warrior princess. You just karate-chopped all through that song but you did it with grace, with poise, with strength. I freakin’ adore you. I look at you and I’m like, that’s my little ninja Filipina sister up there,” the Pussycat Dolls member said.

Finally, Bonaobra’s own mentor in Girls category, Sharon Osbourne, remarked, “Everybody said in this contest that they really want this and that they really need to be here … With a voice like yours, you are going to be here until the end. I am so happy for you.”

Judge Simon Cowell of the Groups was reported to have had a bad fall at his home that’s why he was not around.

When the votes came in, and the names of those going through the next round were announced, it was another tense moment as Bonaobra’s name was called the last from the Girls category.

ARLO CUSTODIO