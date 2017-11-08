Alisah Bonaobra continues ‘The X Factor UK’ journey

When Alisah Bonaobra was eliminated in the Judges House phase of “The X Factor UK” competition and it was announced that there would be wildcards from each of the four categories for the live shows, viewers from all over the globe were already sure that the Filipina singer would be in.

True, Bonaobra made it, and went through the next round. In last Monday’s voting for the “Viva Latino” phase, the 22-year-old mustered enough votes for the next round with her performance of Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud.”

It was Tracy Leanne Jefford from Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs group that got eliminated, the fourth contestant booted out since the live shows began.

Scherzinger commented on Bonaobra’s performance, “I love it! You become this fierce piece of wild animal when you get on that stage! You became a Latina-Filipina diva that you are! You make all Filipinas and Filipinos so proud!”

Judge Louis Walsh said, “Alisah, where did you come from? At the start of the whole series, I thought you can just sing the big ballads, and now you turned into this little tiger! It was amazing energy! I love the singing, the dancing! It was fantastic!”

Simon Cowell was not totally impressed, and got booed by the audience, although he said that he still wants to find out who (and what) Bonaobra wants to be as an artist.

Her mentor, Sharon Osbourne, exclaimed, “You are more than just a ballad singer, much, much more! You have so impressed me tonight. You’ve come out of your comfort zone and it was spectacular!”

UK’s The Sun tabloid did a background on Bonaobra a week ago after hurdling the second week of the love shows.

Her cover of “Let It Go” became viral in 2014 and touted as the first Filipino viral star to appear in front of Cowell and his colleagues. She became known in the Philippines when she reached “The Voice of the Philippines” finals ending as runner-up (then as lead in the musical play, “Rak of Aegis”).

As Britons are very much into betting in almost every contest, online betting platform Betfair has revealed what bookies have decided who would win the 2017 edition of The X Factor UK.

According to its analysis, Rak-Su under the mentorship of Cowell will win landslide. Grace Davies comes second and Kevin Davy White in third place. Bonaobra would end in seventh place.