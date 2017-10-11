Alisah Bonaobra secures spot in ‘X Factor UK’ six-chair challenge

Local “kontisera” Alisah Bonaobra’s journey in the “X Factor UK” continues as she secured a spot in the Six Chair Challenge in the Girls category to be mentored by judge Sharon Osbourne.

But that was not a breeze for the 22-year-old Filipinas singer when she was asked to give up her seat, but the audience demanded to bring her back.

At the beginning of the episode, Bonaobra walked on stage in her red evening gown and performed a classic Celine Dion hit “All By Myself,” that drove the crowd, other contestants, and judges Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh on their feet. It did not impress judge Sharon Osbourne much. Nevertheless she got a seat, edging Taliah Dorto, but was told to give up the chair for Grace Davies.

Simon Cowell walked out and Louis Walsh also expressed his disbelief with the decision.

With the audience booing, Osbourne asked a sing-off for the Filipina singer with Scarlett Lee and Rai Elle Williams.

The girl from the Philippines, who had been crying since she walked back on stage was the last to take her chance on the sing off.

Bonaobra showed how badly she wanted that seat and surprised everyone with her powerful version of “Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, making sure she hit all the high notes and aced the rap part of the song.

“Well, Alisah, you showed me, didn’t you?” Osbourne exclaimed after the sing-off performance.

She then decided let go of Lee, kept Rai Elle Williams, and had Bonaobra finally locked in one of the six chairs.

“Where were you hiding that? Oh my Lord!” Osbourne told Bonaobra.

The girls who are in the Six Chair challenge are Deanna, Alisah, Rai Elle, Grace, Georgina and Holly. They are all moving to the next round of the competition which is the judges’ house.

