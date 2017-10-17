Aliw Awards turns 40

The Aliw Awards Foundation, Inc.’s (AAFI) “Best of Aliw 2017” held on October 10 at the Star Theater, opened the 40th anniversary festivities of the Foundation.

Produced by the AAFI in cooperation with Star Parks Corporation, the show, directed by multi-awarded Freddie Santos, brought together Aliw awardees who represent the best in Philippine live entertainment.

Featured talents were Celeste Legaspi, Imelda Papin, John Lesaca, Jon Santos, Spirit of ‘67, Mitoy Yonting and the Draybers, Halili-Cruz Dance Company, Merjohn Lagaya, Angelos and actors from Artist Playground, Tanghalang Pilipino and PETA.

The mix of singers, dancers, instrumentalists and actors was representative of the live performers that the AAFI has honored for the last forty years.

The Best of Aliw was made possible, according to Founding President Alice Reyes, through the support of the Department of Tourism, the Quezon City government under Mayor Herbert Bautista, PAGCOR and PCSO, and media partners including The Manila Times.

Meanwhile, the annual awards night is scheduled at Manila Hotel on November 20. The Walk of Fame, on the other hand, will be held at Rizal Park on November 23 and the launching of the coffee table book on AAFI, its awardees and benefactors will be in early 2018.

AAFI’s working committees include Ma. Rosa Bing Carrion and Aristeo Garcia, the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Ruby Anniversary. Other officers are Sonny Valencia, First Vice-President; Frank Rivera, Second Vice- President; Tess Tan, Secretary; Francia Conrado, Treasurer; Efren Montano and Ayett Garcia, PROs; Jun Dadulla, Auditor; and trustees Dennis Aguilar, Ofelia Cajigal, Brian Lu, Njel de Mesa, Angelo Eloy Padua, Art Tapalla and Rema Manzano, Past President and ex-officio member.